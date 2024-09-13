Compass Point Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $80.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on REG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.27.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REG

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.1 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,009,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.