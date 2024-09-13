CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Insider Adam Joseph Lowe Sells 5,730 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Joseph Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $991.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter worth about $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 289,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

