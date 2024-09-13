Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Down 4.4%

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.27 and last traded at $31.35. Approximately 1,848,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,632,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

