Concordium (CCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $454,335.54

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Concordium has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $454,335.54 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Concordium has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,460,915,622 coins and its circulating supply is 9,906,502,812 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

