Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CDT stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 2,549,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,752. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

