CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Update

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

CEIX stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.41. The company had a trading volume of 247,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at $52,710,430.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

