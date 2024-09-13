ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Short Interest Update

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

CNVVY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,305. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. Berenberg Bank raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

