Copa (NYSE:CPA) Shares Up 1.3%

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.95 and last traded at $89.56. Approximately 11,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 274,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Copa

Copa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $4,878,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 38.9% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.