COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Get Free Report

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Further Reading

