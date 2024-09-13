CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,222,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

