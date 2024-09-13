CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BILS stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

