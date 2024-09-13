CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,632 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

