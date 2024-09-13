CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $5.46 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises about 0.6% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.