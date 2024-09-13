CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,567,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,428,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000.

Shares of BKHY stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3081 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

