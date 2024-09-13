CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,239,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $319,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $15,878,005 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $253.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.73 and a 200 day moving average of $268.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

