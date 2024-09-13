CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,860 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 140,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $118.50 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

