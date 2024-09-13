CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $3.79 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 36.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $157,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:PMAY opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

