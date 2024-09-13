CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $8.38 Million Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 271,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,000. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 952,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2,669.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 207.0% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 668,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 450,981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 293,541 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 445,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $31.12 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

