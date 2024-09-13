CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

