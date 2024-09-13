Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $225.14 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day moving average of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

