Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $1.64 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00006953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $98.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00041321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

