Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) CAO Sells $168,695.61 in Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CUZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.