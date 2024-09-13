Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) CAO Sells $168,695.61 in Stock

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $29.16.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $846,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 916,508 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 554.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 156,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cousins Properties by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 136,685 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,353,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,412,000 after acquiring an additional 456,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

