Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Crawford United Stock Performance

CRAWA stock remained flat at $38.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Crawford United has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.70.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

