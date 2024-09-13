Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

