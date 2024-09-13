Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.23

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 15th.

Credit Corp Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Get Credit Corp Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Corp Group news, insider Phillip Aris purchased 3,000 shares of Credit Corp Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.06 ($10.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,171.00 ($32,114.00). Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Corp Group Company Profile

Credit Corp Group Limited engages in the provision of debt ledger purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing Australia and New Zealand; Debt Ledger Purchasing United States; and Consumer Lending Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Corp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Corp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.