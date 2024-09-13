Critical Contrast: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) vs. IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IceCure Medical and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 530.63%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Neuronetics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.34 million 8.62 -$14.65 million ($0.33) -1.91 Neuronetics $71.35 million 0.31 -$30.19 million ($0.96) -0.77

IceCure Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neuronetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IceCure Medical and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -410.22% -111.27% -81.41% Neuronetics -45.06% -109.00% -31.72%

Summary

Neuronetics beats IceCure Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

