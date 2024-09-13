Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 291.46% and a net margin of 88.84%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

