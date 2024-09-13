CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.4 %

CRWD opened at $257.10 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.21. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.09, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $15,285,000. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

