Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.31 Million

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 656.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $3.31 million and $5.49 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 129.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium was first traded on September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

