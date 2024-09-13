Crypto-AI-Robo.com Tops 24 Hour Volume of $753,099.10 (CAIR)

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a total market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $753,099.10 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded 53.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Crypto-AI-Robo.com Profile
Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s launch date was November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,410,958 tokens. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official website is crypto-ai-robo.com. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @allbestico.
Buying and Selling Crypto-AI-Robo.com
