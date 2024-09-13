CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after acquiring an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

