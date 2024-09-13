Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $299.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $299.55.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company.

Cummins Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $297.42 on Friday. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.79. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,018,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 179,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,607,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

