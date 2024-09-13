Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,779 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Cummins worth $197,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 298,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1,091.3% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $297.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.79.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

