D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 266.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Ferroglobe PLC has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Profile

(Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.