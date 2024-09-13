D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,057 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

ASE Technology stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile



ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

