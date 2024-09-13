D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

