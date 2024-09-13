Dai Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.24 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $55.24 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00259848 BTC.
About Dai
Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars.
