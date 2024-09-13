Darwin Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

