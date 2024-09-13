Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $201,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $221,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of FMAY opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $589.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

