Darwin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,860 Shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLOF. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000.

NYSEARCA GLOF opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

