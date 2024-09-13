DataHighway (DHX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.85 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $2,889.46 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04634024 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,540.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

