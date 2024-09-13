David Hottman Sells 1,005,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS – Get Free Report) Director David Hottman sold 1,005,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$20,100.00.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, David Hottman purchased 100,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

Orestone Mining Trading Up 25.0 %

Orestone Mining stock opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.26. Orestone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Orestone Mining

Orestone Mining Corp., junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum porphyry deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain property covering an area of 9,692 hectares located near Fort St.

