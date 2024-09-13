Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Davis Commodities Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTCK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. Davis Commodities has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.