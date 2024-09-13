Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Dayforce Price Performance

Dayforce stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. Dayforce has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $721,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,073,000.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

