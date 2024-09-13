DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Stock Price Up 8%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 300 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57.

DBM Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as steel fabrication and erection contractor in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers integrated structural and steel construction services; and professional services, including design-assist/design-build, pre-construction design and budgeting, steel management, fabrication, erection, and 3D building information modeling.

