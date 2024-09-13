Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $970,971.07

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Decred has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $200.52 million and $970,971.07 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $12.29 or 0.00020330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00073462 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006943 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,175.31 or 0.39992306 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,316,912 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

