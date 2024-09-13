DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 173,228 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 173,228 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $250,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $195.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day moving average is $188.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

