DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 51,695 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $161,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 673,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NEE opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

