DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 21,381 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $129,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $339.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

