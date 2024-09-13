DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 776,785 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $195,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,301,624,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,632,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,732,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,404,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.7 %

GILD opened at $83.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

